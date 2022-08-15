Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at playing for the Chicago Bulls

Over the past couple years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the games most polarizing figures. The Greek Freak is a highlight reel almost every night he touches the court, and is already one of the NBA’s most decorated superstars. After his championship and Finals MVP just a year ago, it seemed as if he would be in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform his whole career.

However, his recent comments during an interview with Fox Kickoff hint that Giannis Antetokounmpo could one day be a member of the Chicago Bulls.

“I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game. It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago” Antetokounmpo said.

Can you imagine the pandemonium in the city if this ever happened? It would be arguably the biggest acquisition in the history of the Bulls, and maybe even Chicago sports in general.

Now when picturing this, be mindful to the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be a free agent until at least the 2025-26 season. He has a massive 51 Million Dollar player option that year, making it the earliest he can hit the market. I think there’s no way the Bucks ever trade him to a division rival, if it ever gets to that point.

Now go fire up NBA 2K and let us know how great he’d look in a Chicago Bulls uniform.

