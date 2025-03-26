The Chicago Bears have plenty of decisions to make with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the Bears have made plenty of aggressive additions, both the offense and defense still have room for improvements.

But Chicago must also decide if they want to be picking at No. 10 at all. With four picks inside the top 75, the Bears have plenty of ammunition to move up in the draft. But they could also move down, securing even more draft capital and setting the foundation for what the franchise hopes is a brighter future.

That’s exactly what happens in Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN’s latest mock draft. With the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson, after already agreeing to terms with Jameis Winston, Tannenbaum doesn’t see New York going quarterback anymore and instead has them selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The only issue is Graham was who was originally mocked to Chicago at No. 10. Now in the exercise, the Bears trade their top selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 21, No. 83 and No. 123 overall picks, alongside a 2026 first-rounder. The Steelers in turn taking falling quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Only one quarterback has come off the board? If I’m running the Steelers, I’m making a call to the Bears and seeing if I can move up to the No. 10 spot,” Tannenbaum wrote. “This is the AFC North, after all — I need a quarterback for the long haul when I’m facing the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.”

Chicago Bears trade down

General Manager Ryan Poles has proven he isn’t afraid to swing a big NFL Draft trade. His deal with the Carolina Panthers – that ultimately led to DJ Moore, Caleb Williams and others – has set the Bears foundation. Now, another big trade can start Ben Johnson’s tenure as head coach with a bang.

But for Chicago to move from No. 10 to No. 21, their top prospects must be off the board. Adding an extra first-rounder in 2026 is tantalizing, but the Bears want to compete in 2025. They must be convinced that the prospect they can get at No. 21 can be as impactful as who they would land at No. 10.

In Tannenbaum’s mock though, Graham went at No. 3. Armand Membou was gone at No. 4 and Ashton Jeanty went at No. 6. Will Campbell followed at No. 7. Surprisingly, tight end Tyler Warren was still on the board. The Bears have been connected to the pass catcher heavily leading up to the draft.

It’s fair to wonder if Chicago would truly pass if Warren was still available. But if it landed the Bears another hoard of draft picks, it may be too good of an offer for Poles to pass up.

To land star pass rusher

Even if the Bears trade down, they still want to land an impact player in the first-round. And they do at No. 21, selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

“I traded out of No. 10 in this updated mock draft, but I’m pretty happy with the outcome. Chicago was 16th in sacks last season (40), but it was also 24th in pass rush win rate (36.5%) and hasn’t yet found an elite pass-rush partner for Montez Sweat,” Tannenbaum wrote. “Signing Dayo Odeyingbo helps, but Stewart’s immense upside is really intriguing, especially at this point in Round 1.”

“This is a classic “traits over production” pick. Stewart had 1.5 sacks last season, but his skill set is great. He’s 6-5 and 267 pounds and runs a 4.59,” Tannenbaum concluded. “He also jumped 40 inches in the vertical at the combine.”

Stewart spent three years with the Aggies, appearing in 37 games. He racked up 65 tackles, 12 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. While his sacks may not jump off the page, Stewart showed off his true athleticism at the combine. He has become the latest player to see his draft stock rise during the event. Any team selecting him will be getting a versatile, moldable weapon off the edge.

But Stewart does come with some risks, as his acclimation period to the NFL may take longer than say a top 10 pick. If the Bears are going to pull of this wild NFL Draft trade, they must be confident Stewart will be a perfect fit in Dennis Allen’s new defensive system.

‘Enemies’: Chicago Bears receive warning from aggrieved Lions star before 2025 season Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE