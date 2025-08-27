Chicago Cubs manager responds to Matthew Boyd’s awful night against Giants

The Chicago Cubs dropped their series opener against the San Francisco Giants as they saw the same habits return that have plagued the team for much of August. The Cubs offense put together eight hits and two runs while the starting pitching put the lineup in a hole.

Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd gave up six hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings before manager Craig Counsell pulled him in the bottom of the sixth inning. It didn’t really matter as the Cubs offense wouldn’t score a run after the fifth innings as they lost 5-2 to the Giants in front of 35,060 fans at Oracle Park.

The Chicago Cubs were unlucky on Tuesday

Following the game, Counsell defended Boyd, crediting the Giants for hitting the Cubs best in ERA (2.82) in their starting rotation.

“Nothing stood out (Tuesday night), necessarily,” manager Craig Counsell said of Boyd’s mistakes via Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun Times. “He made some pitches. The walk to (Wilmer) Flores is maybe the only, ‘Man.’ Other than that, it was kind of a baseball game that they hit a couple of his good pitches.”

Boyd has had two bad outings in a row, giving up four runs to the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 19.

The loss marks a frustrating start to the series for Chicago against a team that could soon fire its manager, Bob Melvin, amid a disappointing season.

Chicago is set to play Game 2 on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. EST. The Cubs will have Colin Rea on the mound against left-handed pitcher Carson Whienhunt.

