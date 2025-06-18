Glaring Chicago Bears weakness hits eye-opening new low

The Chicago Bears offense is expected to improve immensely under new head coach Ben Johnson. However, the team’s running back situation remains the biggest concern heading into training camp.

Chicago was expected to add an impact rusher to their squad, either via free agency or the draft. However, the only meaningful addition has been seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. While he has potential, the Bears remain largely unchanged at running back despite their 2024 struggles.

The NFL world at large is beginning to take notice. Chicago’s running back unit ranked third-to-last in Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus’ latest rankings. Only the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys’ rushing situations are considered worse.

“If there is a remaining weakness for Chicago’s offense after a stellar offseason, it’s their running back unit,” Wasserman wrote. “D’Andre Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season while earning a 65.7 PFF rushing grade. Roschon Johnson garnered a 76.0 PFF rushing grade, but he has tallied only 136 carries through two NFL seasons. The Bears also didn’t draft a running back until the seventh round, picking up Rutgers‘ Kyle Monangai.”

State of Chicago Bears running back room

As it stands, D’Andre Swift is once again expected to lead the backfield. His first season in Chicago saw him earn a career-high 253 carries, turning them into 959 yards and six touchdowns. Nearly reaching 1,000 yards is impressive, but Swift’s 3.8 yards per carry certainly isn’t. He’ll need to be more efficient under Johnson to retain his RB1 status.

Behind him is Roschon Johnson, who matched the team lead with six touchdowns in 2024. However, he had just 55 carries and 150 total yards. Johnson has run for 502 yards and eight touchdowns over his first two years with the team. The running back has the support of general manager Ryan Poles, but he’ll need to prove himself early to earn a major role in Johnson’s offense.

Monangai is a bit of a wild card as seventh-rounders aren’t usually immediate impact players. However, the Bears didn’t just pick his name out of a hat due to their running back need. Clearly Johnson and company see something in the running back. Over his five years at Rutgers, Monangai ran for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Training camp will give all three players an opportunity why they can lead Johnson’s rushing attack.

Reasons for optimism

The Bears finished their 2024 season ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. In turn, Johnson helped his former team the Detroit Lions finish sixth in rushing, averaging 146.4 yards per game. Both Jahmyr Gibbs (16) and David Montgomery (12) had double digit rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, Gibbs’ 1,412 rushing yards were the fifth-most in the league.

That’s not to say two of Chicago’s running backs are about to become world beaters. But it’s clear just how important the run game is to what Johnson wants to do on offense. While opposing defenses will focus in on Caleb Williams, the Bears can open up big plays by gaining yardage on the ground.

Working the Chicago’s favor is their new offense line. While Swift must improve from his struggles, the Bears’ 2024 offensive line wasn’t doing him any favors. Now he, and all the running backs, have three new faces on the interior. Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, alongside center Drew Dalman, should all open up holes to run through.

Like everything with the Bears, the current roster must prove themselves before Chicago is officially considered back. But at least when it comes to the run game, maybe things aren’t as bad as they seem on the surface.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams will love latest offensive line rankings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE