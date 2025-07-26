Chicago Bears see major offensive changes on Saturday

Things were noticeably different for the Chicago Bears‘ offense during practice No. 4. An offense that felt fortunate just to be able to snap the ball through the first three days of practice found their rhythm on Saturday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

One of the bigger storylines for Chicago was the return of rookie tight end Colston Loveland. The No. 9 pick started training camp as a limited participant as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The Bears let him loose in drills on Saturday, which was closed to the public due to weather.

Colston Loveland had a big day for the Chicago Bears

Per Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears, Loveland had a promising showing, catching three passes during drills.

“Today’s big news from Bears camp: rookie tight end Colston Loveland making three catches in 7v7 (two) and team periods (one) — including one from Caleb Williams for a first down (7v7),” Jahns posted on X.

Caleb Williams and the offense had a better day

The offense as a whole looked much better, defeating the defense in team drills.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears’ offense won their two-minute drill against the defense with a touchdown pass from Williams to Rome Odunze.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams led a touchdown drive in the 2-minute drill (technically 1:08 on the clock),” Fishbain posted on X. “There was a delay of game, but he completed all his passes, ending with a short fade to Rome Odunze in the end zone.”

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson said that he expects the game to start to slow down for Williams. He believes part of the reason for his slow start to training camp is digesting all of the extra information in the pre-snap (shifts) of his offensive scheme.

Based on Saturday’s results, the offense is getting better.

