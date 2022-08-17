Chicago Bulls PG Goran Dragic has suffered a minor knee injury while playing for the Slovenian National Team.

The Chicago Bulls signed veteran point guard Goran Dragic earlier this summer. This offseason, Dragic has been competing in EuroBasket alongside superstar and fellow countryman Luka Doncic. The Bulls brought in Dragic to strengthen the roster’s depth at point guard, but it now seems that Dragic’s health may be in question.

Daniel Greenberg reported that Dragic suffered a knee injury while playing against Serbia. Thankfully, it’s noted that the knee injury is considered minor at this point.

Chicago Bulls point guard Goran Dragić suffered a knee injury during today's Slovenia vs Serbia. A spokesman for the Slovenia national team tells me that it's not considered serious and is very minor. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 17, 2022

The Bulls had their fair share of injuries last season. The timeline for Lonzo Ball‘s rehabilitation process still even remains unclear. Training camp for the Chicago Bulls begins in a few weeks. If Ball and Dragic are not ready to participate in training camp, hopefully, they will be good to go for the regular season.

The regular season schedule was released today. The Chicago Bulls’ first game of the season takes place on October 19th on the road against the Miami Heat. Lonzo Ball and Goran Dragic should still have plenty of time to rehab and prepare for the upcoming season, even if they miss training camp. Fans can view the newly released schedule here.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE