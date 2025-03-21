The Chicago Bears made a major statement when they signed Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5. His signing came just mere hours after Jarrett was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

The move was a testament to how strongly Chicago feels about Jarrett. As Dennis Allen steps into his new role as defensive coordinator, he needs leaders. And Jarrett will be the Bears’ strongest one of the defensive line. While fans get excited about the pass rusher, Jarrett will be the stable force in the middle keeping the unit together.

At least that’s what the Bears are hoping for. Jarrett saw the vision Chicago is building, which is why he signed so quickly. Now officially a member of the Bears, Jarrett is embracing his new NFL life and the fact he will be playing for a new franchise for the first time in a decade, via team reporter Larry Mayer.

“It’s an exciting time,” Jarrett told ChicagoBears.com. “I’m just ready for a new challenge. I feel like the work that I’ve done in Atlanta is never ending, but it served its purpose as far as my time with the Falcons. The things and the lessons that I learned in my hometown, I want to bring it to Chicago and just be my best self, and I’m just excited for a new challenge.”

Grady Jarrett’s run with Atlanta Falcons

Jarrett was originally selected in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two. But by his sophomore season, Jarrett was fully entrenched in the middle of Atlanta’s defensive line. Over his 10-year career, Jarrett appeared in 152 games, starting 137 of them.

During that time, Jarrett racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020. While the Falcons came up short in their Super Bowl appearance, Jarrett set a new record by recording three sacks. On New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, no less.

Alongside his work on the field, Jarrett was also a leader in the Atlanta community. He truly embraced what it meant to be a Falcon and used his platform to try and better lives. Jarrett was twice a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Whether it was with the Falcons, Bears or another team, Jarrett says staying true to himself has been the key to success in life.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s something I definitely take pride in, but something that comes naturally just by the way I handle my business. It’s nothing that I’m trying to go force. It’s really just my love for the game, my love for trying to uplift people around me. When you care about [teammates] and you put in the [same amount] of work, it makes you want to go harder, and I think that just translates and really touches everybody.”

What Jarrett brings to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears signed Jarrett so quickly for a reason. As Allen implements his new defense, he knew he needed more pressure up front.

Chicago finished 2024 with 40 sacks, ranked in the middle of the pack. They also struggled against the run, ranking 25th by allowing 102 yards per game. Jarrett’s arrival is the Bears hopeful remedy for that issue. While he is coming off a down year with the Falcons, Jarrett is still working his way back from an ACL tear. Now two years removed from injury, Chicago is expecting him to return to his powerful force up the middle.

Jarrett will also serve as a crucial mentor for rising player Gervon Dexter. Dexter racked up five sacks and will likely be starting next to Jarrett. Both of them will be tasked with making life hard on opposing offensive lines. If the interior is preoccupied, Montez Sweat and Dayo Obeyingbo will have an easier path to the quarterback. And Jarrett will help get Dexter up to speed on how to make that possible.

Joining the Bears will be an entirely different adventure for Jarrett. The Falcons are all he has known as a football player. But he is ready for the challenge, because he knows the goal in front of him. As Jarrett joins the Bears, the defensive tackle is ready to help get the Windy City back on top.

