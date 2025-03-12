Chicago Bears new DT Grady Jarrett sent a message to Jordan Love

Chicago Bears’ new defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is ready to get after it with his new team. On Monday, Jarrett agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bears.

The All-Pro is coming to Chicago after spending his first 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He’s recorded 36.5 sacks and 496 tackles during his time with the Falcons.

New Chicago Bears DT has a history with the Packers

He also has a history with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Jarrett had a run-in with Love during a Falcons game against the Packers when the six-foot, 290-pound interior defensive lineman chased down the quarterback to make a tackle. He told Love to “pipe down” after the play.

Grady Jarrett went OFF on Jordan Love calling him out with some serious trash talk Later, he vowed to give Love a "little hug" after the game… but don't expect any actual "love" . pic.twitter.com/qiOvaWOf8a — Chicago Sport (@chicago_sport_p) March 11, 2025

Grady Jarrett crosses some lines

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jarrett talked about his beef with Love.

“When you playing ball, you cross some lines,” Jarrett said via the Bears X account. You got to be able to go in that dark place. And sometimes, what happened in that dark place, it get a little crazy, you know what I’m saying, and just being a competitor…

“Obviously, Jordan Love is a good quarterback, but my thing is, so if you already can’t hit the quarterback so many different ways and see, first of all, I chased him down the field over 50 yards. I went and caught him. So I got that speed on me too. That was two years ago, so I’m only getting faster. So then to walk away from me talking mess. I mean, what we doing?”

Jarrett said he’s ready for the challenge of getting to play Love and the Packers twice a season.

“I’m excited to get to go against them two times a year now and you know, just try to, you know, help this organization get some wins over that other team,” Jarrett said.

Hopefully, Jarrett crosses some lines and wins a few games for the Bears over the Packers.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

3 top options left for Chicago Bears to sign in free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE