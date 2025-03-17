Chicago White Sox might have found their next ‘elite’ pitcher: Report

The 2025 version of the Chicago White Sox is all about the youth. The White Sox enter the spring looking to improve in the win column this season after finishing 41-121 in 2024.

The White Sox are in rebuild mode just a few seasons after there was hope the team would be a serious World Series contender. Now Chicago’s greatest expectation for the upcoming season is to find out what haul they can get for Luis Robert Jr., the final core piece remaining from the 2020-2024 White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are banking on their youth in 2025

Chicago general manager Chris Getz is excited to see what his young players can accomplish this season. One pitching prospect is receiving high praise in spring training. Jeff Passan with ESPN thinks Grant Taylor’s progress has been the best thing he’s heard about the White Sox in the Cactus League.

“Scouts talking not only about Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, the White Sox’s consensus top pitching prospects, but putting Grant Taylor in the same elite category as them,” Passan wrote.

“Taylor, an imposing right-hander with a big-league-ready body at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, spent his spring sitting at 99.2 mph with his fastball. With four other pitches — mostly cutters and curveballs, with sliders and changeups sprinkled in — Taylor isn’t just a power arm destined for the bullpen. He could move fast and is firmly part of a future rotation primed to include Schultz, Smith and whoever stands out this year.”

Grant Taylor has had a strong spring

At 22, the prospect from Florence, Alabama made his professional debut in 2024 in the Florida Complex League. He was promoted to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A) before suffering a lat injury. (He sustained an elbow injury injury that required Tommy John surgery in 2023.)

Chicago drafted Taylor with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Taylor has pitched in four innings in the Cactus League this year. He earned a save, gave up one hit, and has earned nine strikeouts.

