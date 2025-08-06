Green Bay Packers still have Chicago Bears loss at front of mind in training camp

While the 2024 season was disastrous for the Chicago Bears, they ended the year on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. As training camp rages on, the Packers still haven’t forgotten about the loss.

The game does come with a bit of an asterisk, as the Packers had already qualified for the playoffs. Many of their starters didn’t play the entire game. But in the Chicago vs. Green bay rivalry, every win matters. The Bears’ 24-22 victory gave the team some personal bragging rights entering the offseason.

Now preparing for the 2025 campaign, the Packers have kept their Week 17 outcome in mind. During Tuesday’s practice, head coach Matt LaFleur had his team run through the same exact scenario that cost them the win, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that one of the scenarios they worked on yesterday in practice was the play with 15 seconds left in the Bears game here when they got into FG range to win the game. This time, Malik Willis got the first down to set up a FG. pic.twitter.com/xYQWMmT39S — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2025

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers rivalry

With 15 seconds left on the clock, Caleb Williams found DJ Moore for an 18-yard pash that put the team in field goal range. Cairo Santos’ 51-yard kick sealed the victory. But before that win, the Packers had been dominating the longstanding rivalry.

Green Bay had won the team’s previous 11 matchups. Going back even further, Chicago has only won three of their 20 most recent face offs. Overall, the Packers hold a 108-96-6 advantage over the Bears in their all-time series.

Perhaps most telling over the franchise’s rivalry in recent history is how often each team has made the playoffs. Outside of the 2022 season, the Packers have made the playoffs every season since 2019. On the flip side, the Bears haven’t been to the postseason since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.

Chicago will get their first opportunity to re-write the narrative in Week 14, when they’ll travel to Lambeau Field. Williams is technically undefeated at the the venue, but a win against Green Bay at full strength would make him look much stronger. Come Week 16, the Bears will then welcome the Packers to Soldier Field. If everything works out how both teams are hoping, the game could come with major playoff implications.

The Packers won’t be taking the Bears lightly and haven’t forgotten what went wrong last time. Conversely, Chicago wants to prove they are little brother no more. The rivalry is only heating up and the NFC North title could be hanging in the balance.

Chicago Bears insider claims Tyson Bagent has outplayed Caleb Williams at practices Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE