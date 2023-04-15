Green Bay Packers best player left says team will ‘suck’ in 2023

Fans in Chicago know about rebuilding pain. The Chicago Bears spent their 2022 season tearing down their roster and laying the foundation for the new regime of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, appear to be in the same position heading into 2023. A starter on the team recently made shocking comments about where he thinks the Packers will be at next season.

The Packers are in talks with the New York Jets to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Packers had an aging roster last season with bloated contracts for several veterans and Rodgers. With the lack of salary cap funds hitting the Packers this offseason as the championship window hangover starts, the team has had to watch players sign with new teams in free agency. The Bears benefited from that by signing tight end Robert Tonyan in March.

A Green Bay Packers offensive lineman hints at teams prospects

All-Pro Green Bay Packers left tackle, and notable beer guzzler, David Bakhtiari, will be the best player left on the team’s roster when the Rodgers trade is finalized. He was recently a guest on Barstool Sports Bussin With the Boys Podcast. Bakhtiari admitted the Packers weren’t going to be good in 2023 when he explained the front office’s position on potentially not trading Rodgers to the Jets if New York doesn’t provide proper compensation. Bakhtiari hinted the Packers would “suck” next season:

“Or, option three, and again I’m not being a homer, the Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not. Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably, if you’re betting, more people are going to think they’re going to be bad than good, right? So then they’re gonna be like, ‘We’re going to suck anyways, we want what we want and we’re not going to bend [to] anyone, so we’ll just eat it. [Rodgers] can stay un-retired. We’ll pay you. We don’t care because if we’re going to do it our way, it’s going to be on our terms. If not, what are we gonna be Super Bowl contenders anyways? So we’ll eat it. [Rodgers] can hang on the side, we’ll pay you your money and then we’ll suck anyways, get the picks.’”

The Bears need to take advantage of the Packers’ slump

The Bears have been beaten by the Packers eight consecutive times. In their previous 20 matchups, the Bears have won just three games against their top rival. Quarterback Justin Fields said last year that beating the Packers and winning the Super Bowl is all he cares about as the quarterback of the Bears. He’s going to have the chance to do that former against the 2023 Packers team.

The Bears came close in their December matchup last year which saw them dominate most of the game. However, the Bears let off the gas in the fourth quarter and let Rodgers and the Packers come back. Fields needs to take advantage of a Packers team that is in the position his team was in last year. Fields has a chance to show the NFL world the Bears have a better quarterback than the Packers. He may never have a better time to do that than in 2023.

