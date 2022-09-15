Green Bay Packers injury report jaw-dropping for this reason

The Green Bay Packers might have both starting OT’s out

The Green Bay Packers looked dismal on offense in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers were missing several starters at wide receiver and on their offensive line due to injuries before and during the game. The offensive line was especially hit hard. Starting tackles (left) David Bakhtiari and (right) Elgton Jenkins did not play against the Vikings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers felt plenty of pressure sans the veteran tackles. Rodgers was sacked four times for 33 yards. He struggled to buy enough time to throw the ball downfield. Rodgers finished with less than 200 yards passing and had no touchdown passes. It appears the Packers might be without Bakhtiari and Jenkins again.

The Green Bay Packers need help on the offensive line

The Green Bay Packers thought Bakhtiari could come back before Week 1. It looks as if his rehabbing is going slower than the team was hoping for. Bakhtiari appears to have taken a step back per the Packers injury report released Thursday. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but did not participate Thursday.

Jenkins is still trying to come back from an ACL injury he sustained last season. He’s been a limited participant in practice. But if that doesn’t change Friday, he likely won’t be playing in Week 2 against the Bears. The Bears could catch a major break by having both tackles out. (The Green Bay Packers might lose more depth on the offensive line with offensive guard Jon Runyan not participating from a concussion injury.)

Replacing Bakhtiari and Jenkins will not be easy, as was shown last week. Bakhtiari is a two-time first-team All-Pro offensive tackle. Jenkins is a Pro Bowl offensive tackle. The Packers could be looking toward playing their rookie Zach Tom to play in one of their steads, as the starting combination for the Packers was not sufficient in Week 1.

The Bears’ defensive line could be licking their chops

The Bears look like they could have an edge in the matchup between their defensive line and the Packers’ weakened offensive line. The Bears will have defensive end Robert Quinn, attacking likely backup offensive tackles. Bears rookie Dominique Robinson, who recorded 1.5 sacks in Week 1, would also benefit from charging against this depleted unit.

A healthy defensive line against a disheveled offensive unit could give the Bears an excellent chance to keep the Packers’ points at a premium in their quest for an upset win over their division rival.

