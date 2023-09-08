Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson ruled OUT for Week 1 game against Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season, as they look to snap their long losing streak to the Pack on Solider Field this Sunday. Injuries have been a topic for both teams as the matchup looms, but the Bears may have just gotten a HUGE break.

The Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced that their number one wide receiver Christian Watson will miss this weeks’ game with a hamstring injury. This is huge news as QB Jordan Love, and the Packers offense will be without their speedy star Watson.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said WR Christian Watson is out for Sunday’s opener vs. Chicago and WR Romeo Doubs will be listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

This also comes after the Bears received good news on the injury front yesterday, as most of, almost all of their players dealing with injury look ready to go for this weekend. They’ll need all the help they can get in what will be a massive game for both teams, as each side looks to start out on the right foot.

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs is also questionable for this weekends’ game, as he himself is also dealing with a hamstring injury. This Bears defense will need to show up and shut down the run game, in an attempt to make Love and the Packers offense throw the ball.

