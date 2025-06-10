Chicago Sky fans turn on Hailey Van Lith after shooting 20% in loss to Liberty

The Chicago Sky needed Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese to step up on offense after the team announced that Courtney Vandersloot would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Chicago’s 79-52 loss to the Indian Fever on Saturday.

Rachel Banham filled in as a starter for Vandersloot during Chicago’s contest against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Banham went 1-of-6 shooting for three points in the Sky’s 85-66 loss to the Liberty in front of 16,081 fans at Barclays Center.

A better night for Angel Reese

Reese entered the game making under 31% of her shots. She had a better game on offense, going 8-of-13 and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc to score 17 points against New York. She added 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, but had five turnovers in the loss.

Van Lith, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft, did not have a good night shooting. She went 1-of-5 on the night, scoring five total points and adding two assists and a steal during her 16 minutes on the court.

Chicago Sky fans turn on Hailey Van Lith

Sky fans had high hopes for the TCU standout before the season. But Van Lith is shooting under 30% for the season. Fans on social media turned on Van Lith following another poor showing on offense.

“Van Lith shooting 29% on the season… Yuck,” wrote a fan.

“van lith been stinking it up since the season started,” posted another.

Not sure Hailey Van Lith is a WNBA caliber player rn — Kirk Evans (@KirkEvans0) June 11, 2025

“Van Lith is not ready man,” argued a poster.

“Van Lith can’t shoot!!! Another bad draft decision. SMH,” commented another.

“I can see why teams passed up on drafting van lith lol i just dont see anything good about her game,” wrote a fan.

