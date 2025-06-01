Chicago Sky’s Hailey Van Lith has health worry: Report

No one on the Chicago Sky is going to need the team’s break until Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever at the United Center more than Hailey Van Lith. The Sky have a week off in their schedule following their 94-83 win over the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

Saturday’s game in Arlington, Texas, was a homecoming for Van Lith, who spent her final season in college playing for TCU. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 championship and made it to the Elite Eight before being knocked off by Texas.

The No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft played 10 minutes against the Wings, going 0-of-2 shooting but adding four rebounds and an assist for Chicago.

Hailey Van Lith is exhausted

Van Lith hasn’t had much time off between playing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, college basketball for TCU, and beginning her career as a rookie for the Sky. She’s appeared in four of Chicago’s six games as she deals with an ankle injury she suffered in the preseason.

Per Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times, Van Lith is “exhausted.” Van Lith believes the cause of the ankle injury is bodily fatigue. She plans to continued playing through the weariness to help the SKy.

“My body will definitely need rest at the end of the year, but until that time comes, I’m 100%. I’ll run through a wall,” Van Lith told Greenberg. “I think this team and myself can do something special, so I’m definitely not going to let that opportunity go by.”

The Sky drafted Van Lith to come learn from and come off the bench to relieve veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Van Lith is averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per contest on 9.3 minutes per game. She’s made no three-point shots and is shooting 25% from the field this season.

No doubt, her numbers are hurting due to the fatigue.

Whatever the Chicago Sky want Van Lith to do

Van Lith understands her role with the Sky might be limited in her rookie season, but she’s ready to do whatever head coach Tyler Marsh asks.

“Whatever my role is at the moment, I don’t feel bound to it,” Van Lith said. “Whatever my role may be every game, it doesn’t change how I feel about what type of player I am. I know my team values me and that things change at the drop of a hat, and I’m going to be ready for whatever they need me to be.

“But I don’t care either way. I think when you get caught up in caring about things like that is when you become an emotional roller coaster.”

Hopefully, some time off this week will help Van Lith before a 10-game month in June.

