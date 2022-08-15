Has Teven Jenkins found his spot on the offensive line?

Teven Jenkins was practicing in team drills at a new position

There has been a lot of speculation about the Chicago Bears’ plans for offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins played offensive tackle in college. There was speculation he might be moved to guard in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Jenkins had been spotted briefly before team stretches working at the guard position before returning to tackle at drills. On Monday, Jenkins was seen at the guard position all during practice with the second and third teams.

Update: Jenkins’ right guard reps are coming with the 2s and 3s. https://t.co/JcNPbGDOXW — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 15, 2022

This makes a lot of sense. Jenkins doesn’t have the arm-length rookie Braxton Jones does. More importantly, the Bears need help at guard.

Sam Mustipher isn’t that great of a starting guard. With center Lucas Patrick out with injury, the Bears moved over Mustipher to center from the guard spot. That opened the window for local tryout Michael Schofield to try out for that position.

Schofield struggled in the first preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. He gave up an ugly sack.

Chris Jones with the third down sack. Great get off the ball, wins the hand leverage, and gets by the guard. So good at getting to the OL's hands first. Makes sure he finishes the play on Fields. pic.twitter.com/0EN8NkfUDv — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 13, 2022

Teven Jenkins can be a week one starter at the guard spot

It would make sense to shift Jenkins into the starting five as a guard if the Bears are happy with Riley Reiff and Jones as their starting tackles. Jenkins possesses too much ability to be on the sidelines this season. He’s considered to be the Bears’ “most talented” lineman. This is likely his best chance to start for the Bears.

The move doesn’t appear to be a demotion from the tackle position. Getsy told reporters following Monday’s practice that Jenkins is moving to a spot that deals with more stress than other linemen in his offense. (Is offensive tackle for the mentally weak?)

Luke Getsy on trying Teven Jenkins at right guard: "The guards get stressed mentally more than the tackles in this system…that's the strength of his game…we want to try that and see what that looks like." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

This should be exciting to watch. Teven Jenkins was getting reps with the second and third teams Monday, but I’d assume he’d be bumped up to the first team when he’s had more time at the position

If Jones, who struggled at practice against Robert Quinn, can hold his own, and Jenkins is able to master the guard spot, the offensive line should be in better shape than what it was before training camp. Of course, this does depend on when Patrick can return from injury.

