The Chicago Cubs have made the unexpected decision to terminate the contract of Dominican pitcher Hector Neris. This move has prompted a range of reactions from the team’s supporters. Neris, who was considered a valuable addition to the team during the offseason, signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the expectation that he would provide stability to the bullpen.

However, his inconsistent performance, coupled with contractual considerations, led the Cubs to make the decision to release him and replace him with young reliever Jack Neely, who has recently been promoted from the minor leagues.

Hector Neris’ season: Short of expectations.

Hector Neris joined the Cubs with a strong reputation as one of the top available relief pitchers. After a successful career with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, where he achieved 106 saves and a respectable 3.29 ERA in 592 appearances, Neris was expected to be a key player in the Chicago bullpen.

The signing of his contract was a significant accomplishment for the Cubs, who recognized his experience and ability to close out crucial games and made a strategic investment in his talent.

However, the 2024 season did not meet the Cubs’ expectations in terms of Hector Neris’ performance. Despite achieving 17 saves in 22 attempts, his 3.89 ERA and 26 walks in 44 innings indicated a potential decline in performance.

Additionally, his strikeout rate decreased to 23.1%, representing his lowest rate in recent years. These figures, along with the possibility of a $9 million player option for 2025 contingent on achieving certain goals, prompted the Cubs to reassess their investment.

The decision to terminate Hector Neris’s contract

The dismissal of Hector Neris occurred at a pivotal juncture in the season for the Cubs, who are striving to secure a postseason berth. The decision was made by the team’s management after careful consideration of Neris’s performance and the potential financial and athletic implications of allowing him to reach the necessary milestones to activate his player option.

With 46 appearances and 33 completed games, Hector Neris was on the verge of meeting the requirements to secure that option, which would have required the team to allocate resources for next season.

Rather than take a chance, the Cubs opted to release him and give an opportunity to Jack Neely, a young pitcher who has demonstrated significant potential in the minor leagues. Neely, 24, was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees and has demonstrated impressive performance with a 2.42 earned run average and a 38% strikeout rate in 48 1/3 innings at the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Implications for the Cubs and Neris’ future

The termination of Hector Neris demonstrates the Cubs’ commitment to nurturing young talent while maintaining competitiveness in the 2024 season. Jack Neely, with his impressive minor league performance, represents a forward-thinking investment for the team, with the potential to become a key contributor to the bullpen for years to come.

This move also frees up payroll space and avoids a significant financial commitment for 2025, allowing the Cubs greater flexibility in their personnel decisions.

On the other hand, Hector Neris, despite his inconsistent season, remains an experienced and talented pitcher who could attract interest from other teams. Since he was released prior to September 1, Neris is eligible to sign with another team and participate in the postseason if he is placed on the 40-man roster. His postseason record of 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 14 innings makes him an attractive candidate for teams looking for bullpen depth.

