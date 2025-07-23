‘Hell’: Josh Giddey blamed for Chicago Bulls offseason disaster

The Chicago Bulls have yet to finalize a deal with restricted free agent Josh Giddey. The guard wants approximately $30 million per year to play for Chicago, and the team wants to give him no more than $20 million per year.

The impasse is putting the Bulls in what Law Murray of The Athletic calls “free agency hell” this summer. Murray dropped Chicago to 22nd from 19th in his power rankings as Giddey’s situation with the front office makes it harder for the Bulls to steer their rebuild in a clear direction.

The Chicago Bulls are not in an ideal situation

“We return to restricted free agency hell, where Giddey is keeping the Bulls from doing anything except repeat their 2024 trade where they send a former Laker defender to a No. 1 seed in exchange for a lottery pick,” Murray wrote. “Last year, it was Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for now two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso.

“This year, the Bulls sent Ball to the Cavaliers for Okoro. At least Okoro comes equipped with a multi-year contract this time. Horton-Tucker’s contract expired before the Bulls could trade him to Oklahoma City, while Carter opted in to keep his money. Jones is back. And the Bulls drafted Essengue to be Matas Buzelis’ twin; Essengue essentially replaces Horton-Tucker on a roster that otherwise hasn’t changed.”

Josh Giddey does not have much leverage

The Bulls have no reason to rush to re-sign Giddey, as the team is not going to be competitive in the upcoming season. Giddey doesn’t have another team in the league that has the cap space to make a bid on the former Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick.

The only leverage Giddey has is to pick up his one-year qualifying offer for the upcoming season and go into unrestricted free agency next year. But he’d be playing for the Bulls at a discounted price of $11.1 million.

