Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson wasn’t always helpful to Caleb Williams at OTAs: Report

One of the main concerns some in NFL circles had about Ben Johnson taking the Chicago Bears job was that the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator would have to navigate head coaching duties that would take him away from building the offense in Chicago, and more importantly, developing Caleb Williams.

Johnson hired Declan Doyle, 29, away from his job coaching tight ends for the Denver Broncos because he’s a whiz at game planning and breaking down tape. Those strengths will come in handy for a second-year quarterback who felt like he wasn’t getting enough guidance in the film room from former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron last year.

While Johnson said last week that the playcaller spending time with a quarterback is an important part of getting on the same page, there are some moments that the new head coach wants to teach Williams by not feeding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft all of the answers.

Ben Johnson wasn’t always giving Caleb Williams the answers

Per Dan Wiederer and Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, Johnson, known for his intensity during OTAs, refused to help Williams when the quarterback bungled his playcall in the huddle at practice. He wanted Williams to figure out a solution, something the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was unable to do last week at mandatory minicamp.

Via the Chicago Tribune:

“During a team period Wednesday, Williams had difficulty calling a play. Whether he didn’t hear the call in its entirety or just faltered spitting it out to teammates, the young quarterback removed himself from the huddle and looked back at Johnson some 20 yards away for assistance.

“Aggravated, Johnson pointed behind the end zone, made it clear to Williams the play clock had ticked below 20 and, with some choice words mixed in, ordered the quarterback to figure it out himself, to do something quickly to troubleshoot the matter. Ultimately the offense took a delay-of-game penalty, and Johnson’s frustration was obvious.”

The Chicago Bears need players ready to improvise in games

Wiederer and Hammond provided a perfect example of how Johnson holds Williams and the team accountable for the details in practice.

While Williams took the delay of game penalty Wednesday, the quarterback faced a consequence for failing to do his job. It’s something Williams can think about improving upon before he takes a needless five-yard penalty in a game.

Williams had an up-and-down spring while learning the ins and outs of Johnson’s offense and changing up his footwork from how he’s played the position his entire life.

That’s a lot to adjust to in two months of OTAs. Fortunately for Williams, Johnson will be there to coach him through it when veterans return for training camp in July.

