Chicago Bears: Trade suitor emerges for 1st-round pick

Due to the numerous holes on both sides of the ball, the Chicago Bears will need to find a few Day 1 starters in the trenches regardless of how many veterans they can sign in the first wave of free agency next month.

The Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft with four picks in the top 72, including the No. 10 overall pick. Picks No. 39, No. 41, and No. 72 give general manager Ryan Poles a chance to cast a wide net for talent or the flexibility to package those picks to move up and take a prospect he thinks can be an elite player.

Do the Chicago Bears want to move up?

Ian Valentino with the 33rd Team suggested the Bears would be a logical trade option for the Houston Texans in the 2025 draft. The Bears could send the No. 39 and No. 72 pick in exchange for the No. 25 pick.

“The 25th overall pick won’t fetch a ton in return, but there will be teams like the Browns, Jets, and Bears that have reason to be a little more aggressive with their roster-building strategies,” Valentino wrote. “Can the Texans pluck the 39th and 72nd overall picks from Chicago for No. 25? Those are the types of deals that can solve more problems for this coaching staff.”

Why the Houston Texans would trade back

Valentino argues the Texans would be willing to trade down because they need help in several areas.

“Houston’s rebuild was put on the fast track when they hit on C.J. Stroud, and the roster is still catching up,” he wrote. “Injuries have further made their efforts more difficult, as the outlook on Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell loom over how this team can proceed forward with little cap resources.

“The Texans’ defense is also old and relies on stopgap talents all over. Veterans like Diggs, Eric Murray, Folorunso Fatukasi, Jimmie Ward, and Denico Autry will be gone sooner rather than later. The only way to plug so many holes in the next two drafts is to have more top-100 picks and hope for the best after that.”

Like the Texans, the Bears have a lot of holes. But this trade is intriguing based on where mock drafts have offensive tackles going. Chicago would give up one extra pick to move up and hopefully get a starting left tackle.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks Ohio State OT Josh Simmons and Oregon OT Josh Connerly Jr. will go around 25-26, so the Bears could find an offensive lineman with a high ceiling with the No. 25 pick.

The Bears need to be aggressive this offseason. This could be one path for Chicago if they don’t land enough elite help in March.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears rival linked to Trey Smith in free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE