The Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the number one overall pick on a Hail Mary pass and a two-point conversion win and Texan fans were not happy.

The Colts made a resounding fourth-quarter comeback to take a 31-24 lead, but Lovie Smith wanted to do everything he could to help out his former team the Chicago Bears. The Houston Texans set themselves up for a game-winning throw and a follow up two-point conversion to win the game.

Unbelievable. The Houston Texans are such an incompetent organization they can't even suck properly when it benefits them to do so. Congratulations, Chicago. You get a top pick to choose the wide receiver of your choice. Go get Justin Fields some dang help. https://t.co/O6VQkxBL11 — Elysia 🐀 (@afflatusmiisery) January 8, 2023

The Texans SOLD bruh — Bryce 🎸 (@HamlerMileHigh) January 8, 2023

Texans can't even tank right. Poverty franchise — Bock 🐀 (@Bockerson) January 8, 2023

WORST win in Texans history. Not debatable. — Blake Plaster (@BlakeProperties) January 8, 2023

I really think the decision makers in the Texans organization, sit around and say, “What’s the DUMBEST thing we can do in this situation?” And that’s what they do #HoustonTexans #Texans #NFL — Kyle Ellisor (@kyleon11) January 8, 2023

The Houston Texans are soooo dumb! — Am I wrong? (about sports) (@AlexanderG1017) January 8, 2023

Every Bears fan personally thanks the @HoustonTexans and Lovie Smith for the 1st overall pick! — The Reign Maker 🇵🇭🧸🇺🇸 (@ry_ry90) January 8, 2023

Lovie Smith couldn’t beat the Indianapolis Colts when it mattered most, in February of 2007, but he did gift the Bears a chance to rebuild their franchise if the Bears choose to trade back in the 2023 NFL Draft and get a boat load of picks as compensation to do so.

Watching fans from Texas meltdown always brings a smile to my face. Texans have a massive ego and a sense of entitlement that knows no bounds. Taking them down a few notches and benefitting Chicago is a nice way to get them back for the rest of the incompetence their state and sports have.

