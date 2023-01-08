Trending
Bears

Houston Texans fan react to losing number one overall pick

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

The Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the number one overall pick on a Hail Mary pass and a two-point conversion win and Texan fans were not happy.

The Colts made a resounding fourth-quarter comeback to take a 31-24 lead, but Lovie Smith wanted to do everything he could to help out his former team the Chicago Bears.  The Houston Texans set themselves up for a game-winning throw and a follow up two-point conversion to win the game. 

Lovie Smith couldn’t beat the Indianapolis Colts when it mattered most, in February of 2007, but he did gift the Bears a chance to rebuild their franchise if the Bears choose to trade back in the 2023 NFL Draft and get a boat load of picks as compensation to do so.

Watching fans from Texas meltdown always brings a smile to my face.  Texans have a massive ego and a sense of entitlement that knows no bounds.  Taking them down a few notches and benefitting Chicago is a nice way to get them back for the rest of the incompetence their state and sports have.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

I've written about the Chicago Bears for Bear Report magazine, and have been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply