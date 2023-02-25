REPORT: Houston Texans Consider Skipping On Quarterback In 2023 Draft

The Houston Texans don’t have to take a quarterback in the 2023 draft

The Houston Texans head into the 2023 draft with the second overall spot. The Texans had the number one pick heading into Week 18 but fell to number two after winning their final game of the season as the Chicago Bears lost. Bears fans hoped the number one pick would give them much-needed leverage to rebuild the team, but that might be more complicated than previously thought.

According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, there’s a “nugget” that’s “popular” in “league circles” going vogue. The Texans, with new head coach DeMeco Ryans, and a “fairly new” general manager, could wait to draft a quarterback until the 2024 draft.

A draft-related nugget that has been popular in league circles of late: The Texans, with a new HC and a fairly new GM, may be compelled to delay their big QB dice roll until ‘24. File that away. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) February 25, 2023

The Texans are taking a quarterback

That’s an interesting smoke screen going around in “league circles” lately. The Texans passing on a quarterback is about as likely as the Bears trading Justin Fields and taking Bryce Young number one overall.

The Texans, including Ryans, have made it super clear they’re taking a quarterback in the draft. Missing out on Young or C.J. Stroud is not going to happen, even with Ryans’ being a defensive coach. There are a few problems with Wiederer’s report.

First, Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t a “fairly new” general manager. He’s going into his third season with the Texans. And Ryans will be his third head coach. A report by ESPN in January by DJ Bien-Aime quoted Caserio as understanding that the “clock is ticking” for him to have success with the team.

Caserio is not banking on the Texans being bad enough next year to draft an elite quarterback. He doesn’t have time to tank again in 2023. Neither does Ryans. The Texans have fired two coaches in two seasons for showing a lack of progress.

