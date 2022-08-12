How Aaron Rodgers can own the Bears even more in week 2

Aaron Rodgers has owned the Chicago Bears for years

Aaron Rodgers will have a chance to do even more damage to the Chicago Bears in week two. Rodgers has led the Green Bay Packers to a 22-5 record against the Bears. Last year, he bragged to a fan that he owned the Bears.

He has a chance to increase his margins on the Bears early this fall. The Bears play the Packers in week two of the NFL regular season. The Bears currently are the NFL’s winningest team with 783 wins. Their archrival, the Packers, come into the 2022 season one game behind the Bears.

Ever since the NFL's first year in 1920, the Bears have always led all franchises in most career wins. They currently stand at 783. If the Packers win 2 more games than the Bears this season, the Packers will become the winningest NFL franchise ever. Cool graphic here ⬇️ https://t.co/mmK4kPUoVy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2022

See where this is going? If the Bears lose in week one to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Packers win their first game, week two will be a major contest for the two rivals. Rodgers could lead the Packers past the Bears for the most wins of all time in the NFL. That would be a major opportunity for his legacy.

Can Justin Fields keep Aaron Rodgers from claiming that title for the Packers?

The Bears are going to have to put their faith in second-year quarterback Justin Fields to keep the winningest record title through this season. This will be quite the challenge for Fields, as he’s tasked with leading an offense with not a lot of weapons.

Fields named beating the Packers is one of his main goals as a Bears player. “I want a Super Bowl. That’s all I care about and I want to beat the Green Bay Packers,” Fields has said.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields said on the Bears All Access show that he feels lighter and that he lost 2% body fat in the offseason. Fields: "I want a Super Bowl. That's all I care about and I want to beat the Green Bay Packers." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 28, 2022

I don’t the Packers will take the record in week two in front of the Sunday Night Football. It’s not because the Bears will outscore Aaron Rodgers. The Bears should have a good opportunity to win game one of the season against the 49ers. Fields should have the advantage of outplaying the 49ers’ Trey Lance who finds himself struggling in training camp.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE