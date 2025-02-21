The Chicago Bears entered the offseason hiring cycle with hopes they could boost their draft capital for April. Unfortunately for the Bears, the team lost out on what would have been a golden opportunity to beef up the trenches on Day 2.

The offensive and defensive lines need to be addressed in free agency and the draft. The Bears have four selections in the first 72 picks in the 2025 draft, but an extra third-round pick could have allowed general manager Ryan Poles more flexibility in April.

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a finalist for the GM job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chicago would have stood to gain two compensatory picks in the third round if Cunningham had taken the Jaguars job. One pick would have been for 2025, the other would have been added for 2026.

The Chicago Bears lost out on two third-round picks

Per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, the Jaguars chose Los Angeles Rams director of scouting, James Gladstone, as their next GM.

The #Jaguars have hired #Rams Director of Scouting James Gladstone as their new GM. A darkhorse candidate lands the gig. pic.twitter.com/tKVEAPfkR0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 21, 2025

Cunningham is staying in Chicago, and the third-round compensatory picks will not be going to the Bears this offseason.

The Bears have eight picks scheduled for 2025:

No. 10

No. 39 (Panthers)

No. 41

No. 72

fifth round

sixth round (Steelers)

seventh round (Browns)

seventh (Bengals)

While the Bears aren’t completely out of luck by retaining Cunningham, their draft capital isn’t what it could have been if the Jaguars had hired the rising executive.

