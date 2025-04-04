Chicago Cubs star has 7-word message after 3-1 win over Padres

The Chicago Cubs finally got to play a game at Wrigley Field. Following an adventurous spring that saw the team travel from Arizona to the Tokyo Dome in Japan, back to Arizona, and then to Sacramento, Cubs players felt a little disoriented before their home opener on Friday.

Chicago looked rejuvenated at home, defeating a previously unbeaten San Diego Padres team 3-1 in front of 40,244 fans at Wrigley Field.

The game was not without drama, as the Padres had a man on second and third with two outs in the ninth inning before closer Ryan Pressly struck out Jake Cronenworth to end the game and improve the Cubs’ record to 6-4.

Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ was ready to hear a victory song

Following the game, left fielder Ian Happ (the longest-tenured player on the Cubs) had a seven-word message for Chicago.

“It’s good to hear that song again,” said Happ of the “Go, Cubs, Go” song, via video posted by Marquee Sports Network.

"It's good to hear that song again."@ihapp_1 is playing 'Go Cubs Go' on repeat 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NaS2gEPqbb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 4, 2025

Happ went 2-of-4 at-bat, adding two hits and scoring two runs. He praised the Cubs batters for being patient and taking seven walks.

A strong day for Shota Imanaga

Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga earned his second win of the season, giving up four hits and one earned run. He recorded four strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Happ thought Imanaga pitched well by making Padres’ hitters earn every base.

“He just did a really good job filling up the strike zone,” Happ said. “Like I said, the walks today are what hurt ya. He didn’t do that. He attacked and made them put the ball in play and let the defense work for him.”

The Cubs play the Padres on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. CST.

