Chicago Cubs 3X Gold Glove Award winner set for new role in 2025

The Chicago Cubs are embracing their youth to start 2025. On Sunday, the Cubs chose to send Nicky Lopez to minor league camp with the expectation the infielder with 668 MLB games under his belt will bolt for another organization in the majors this spring.

Chicago gave his roster spot to Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman, who will travel to Tokyo this week before the team’s opening day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18. The Cubs are also set to lean on rookie Matt Shaw to play third base, whether that happens in Japan or later this spring is unknown.

22-year-old outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong could be on the brink of a major season.

With a young group trying to propel the Cubs to an NL Central championship, the team is relying on outfielder Ian Happ to mentor in the clubhouse.

The longest-tenured player on the Chicago Cubs

During an interview with Marquee Sports Network, Happ opened up about being the longest-tenured player on the Cubs. The three-time Gold Glove Award winner said he was humbled thinking about all of the players who came before him and taught him things.

“It’s special,” Happ said of being the longest-tenured Cubs player. “It’s something that means a lot to me. I’ve cherished this organization and the fanbase.”

Ian Happ has a new role

Happ knows his new role is to help get the young players on the roster ready for a long summer.

“We have a group that has a lot of guys in kind of a similar spot in their career,” Happ said. “Sort of able to help mentor along the young guys, get them up to speed, and do whatever we can to make sure they’re ready for Opening Day. That’s our job, and I think there’s a lot of us that take pride in that.”

The Cubs selected Happ in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his debut for Chicago in 2017.

