Illinois football coach Bret Bielema suggests Georgia might have tampered with star RB

The Illinois football program was dealt a huge blow in April when senior running back Josh McCray announced his decision to transfer from the program he had been at for four years and play for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

McCray, a native of Enterprise, Alabama, led Illinois in rushing when he rushed for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He added 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. In four years with the Fighting Illini, McCray rushed for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema is skeptical

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema isn’t sure Georgia was on the up and up when they landed McCray.

During an appearance on “The Triple Option” podcast published Wednesday, Bielema suggested it was “crazy” for McCray to almost immediately find a home in Athens after announcing his intention to hit the portal.

“We did lose a guy to Georgia, you know, somehow he found his way to the portal, and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia,” Bielema said. “I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy.”

Bielema hinted that Georgia might have tampered with the key running back in April to help the program replace Trevor Etienne, who was taken in the fourth round of April’s draft.

Bielema wished Josh McCray the best

Bielema wished McCray a good season with the Bulldogs.

“But with Josh and all the best, you know, he took advantage of that opportunity. So, you know, we’ve been able to build a running back room in a really good way, and excited about these guys coming back.”

Illinois has running backs Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin, Ca’Lil Valentine, John Forster, and Cedric Wyche on the roster. Laughery was the Illini’s second-leading rusher with 589 yards on 97 carries and four touchdowns.

