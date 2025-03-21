‘In Person’: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has message for online haters

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has received a lot of criticism online for her recent actions on the court and comments on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

Reese made it clear that there could be a strike in the WNBA if negotiations during the next Collective Bargaining Agreement didn’t go as the players wanted. Following her comments, conservative influencer AKA posted a fake quote of Reese on X that the second-year WNBA player wanted pay similar to NBA athletes.

Chicago Sky star is known for ruffling feathers

Reese made sure to call out the post as fake news, as she should. But some people took issue with the idea that she would strike at all. Other fans have called out Reese for behavior during games in the Unrivaled league.

Video surfaced online that showed Reese appearing to scream at her head coach to challenge a foul call. She also taunted Owls fans after the Rose pulled off an upset of the previously undefeated team this winter.

Angel Reese responds to hater

While Reese is known for being a firebrand online and on the court, she wants to let people know that she’s not that way in person.

“The funniest thing people say to me in person is ‘Wow your so nice in person. It’s crazy the way they portray you online’ i just laugh and say ‘yeah,’ Reese posted on X.

Reese seems like a nice person on her podcast. However, how she acts on the court is a different story.

It should be. Because she’s a competitor. There’s nothing wrong with that.

