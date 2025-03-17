The Chicago Bears sent shockwaves across the NFL with their early trades and free agency moves. However, those decisions could send a ripple effect through the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago was aggressive in improving their offensive line, trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then signing center Drew Dalman. They didn’t forget about the defensive line either, signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett to expensive deals. Ultimately, the Bears completely revamped the type of team they are in the trenches.

And with so much already invested, perhaps the Bears take a different route in the NFL Draft. Alongside the No. 10 overall pick, the Bears have four total selections inside the top 75. Because of that, Matt Miller of ESPN suggested Chicago attempt to trade up, landing one of the better players in the 2025 class.

“After shoring up the interior of the offensive line and adding two trench players on defense in edge Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Bears have checked off their major roster needs,” Miller wrote. “At pick No. 10, Chicago could go after Jeanty if he’s on the board or might consider a receiver to replace free agent Keenan Allen.”

“Even a trade down the board to acquire more draft picks shouldn’t be ruled out,” Miller continued. “And how about this scenario: With three picks in the top 50, could the Bears trade up the board if a player such as Abdul Carter or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham slips?”

Where Chicago Bears stand with No. 10 overall pick

Before the Chicago Bears consider anything crazy with their first-round pick, they must consider the options available. Even with their three additions, it’s not out of the equation that they go offensive line. Thuney is set to be a free agent after the season and left tackle Braxton Jones is the only current question mark on the offensive line. If a top offensive line prospect is available at 10, the opportunity may be too rich to pass up.

The same goes for defensive line. Odeyingbo should provide a spark off the edge and is still young enough to build around. But there are plenty of athletic edge rushers in the 2025 class. If one were to fall, the Bears could fall in love with their explosion off the edge.

And then there are the skill position players. The Bears have been closely linked to running back Ashton Jeanty, and now even tight end Tyler Warren has been discussed as a potential option. Head coach Ben Johnson certainly wants to spark an offensive revolution. Adding one of the best playmakers in the class would be a quick way to do exactly that.

The NFL Draft is always shocking, and the Bears may have more opportunities than they were initially expecting. But if they stay at No. 10, there will be plenty of talent available for the taking.

What if Mason Graham, Abdul Carter fall

Now, if Graham or Carter were to truly fall down draft boards, Chicago would have a crucial decision to make. They certainly have the draft capital ammunition to pull off a trade. They’d just have to believe that Graham or Carter is a generational prospect who will immediately impact their defense.

Graham is considered arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the class. He racked up 108 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble over his three years with Michigan, winning the National Championship in 2023. Furthermore, the defensive tackle was a Unanimous All-American and the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in 2024.

Carter is in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick come draft night. The only concern is a stress reaction in his right foot. It hasn’t been deemed a serious injury however, and Carter is still expected to be ready come training camp.

He put up a dominant performance in 2024, racking up 68 tackles – an FBS-leading 24 of them being for a loss – 12.5 sacks and four passes defended. Carter was named a Unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bears are looking for an impact prospect in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham and Carter represent two of the best defenders in the class. If the situation plays out perfect, maybe the Bears can make an early splash at the 2025 draft festivities.

