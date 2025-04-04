Insider predicts Chicago Bears make truly shocking selection at No. 10

In the lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft, predictions on what the Chicago Bears might do with the No. 10 overall pick have been all over the map. Offense, defense, a trade up and down have all be brought up. Ultimately, the Bears will be one of the biggest wild cards in the early half of the draft.

One thing everybody agrees on however is Chicago’s need for a running back. Especially with the introduction of Ben Johnson as their new head coach, the Bears are looking to massively improve their run game. The team has been heavily connected to top running back prospect Ashton Jeanty throughout the process.

But so have the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick at No. 6. If Pete Carroll and company add Jeanty, the Bears must pivot. But Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com doesn’t think Chicago will need to alter their running back plans. Instead, he has the team selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

“I know it would be a surprise to a lot of folks if Henderson is picked in the top 10, but he’s my No. 2 RB in the draft and we saw how much success Detroit had with two running backs at the center of Ben Johnson’s offense,” Jones-Drew wrote. “Now the new Bears head coach adds a versatile and explosive back to pair with D’Andre Swift, giving Chicago a one-two punch in the backfield. Plus, Henderson excels in pass protection, making him an option on all three downs.”

Chicago Bears major draft reach

It’s one thing when a team reaches in the first-round for a quarterback. You’re hoping that player is the face of your franchise for the foreseeable future. But to reach on a running back, especially with the No. 10 overall pick, is an entirely different story.

If the Bears were to take Jeanty at No. 10, they would still receive some flack. In today’s NFL, franchise have been able to find rushing talent from unlikely sources. To select a running back in the first-round, let alone in the first 10 picks is still seen as a bit taboo.

But at least with Jeanty, Chicago would be getting a generational running back. That’s not to say that Henderson won’t be, but he isn’t the player going as high as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. To select Henderson would show that the Bears have tunnel vision at running back. Dead set on selecting from the position, they don’t let Jeanty’s pick phase them.

Still, Chicago isn’t a complete team. Even with their offseason additions and the hiring of Ben Johnson, this is still a Bears team coming off of a 5-12 season. They have holes across the roster they need to fill. And while running back is one of them, it seems counterintuitive to use a top 10 pick on a player with a largely second-round grade.

Especially considering the Bears hold four picks inside the top 75. There’s a good chance Henderson will be available at either No. 39 or No. 41. Or, Chicago could swing a deal to move up slightly if necessary.

The draft is always unpredictable, and 2025 will be no different. But to hear Henderson’s name at No. 10 would be a true shock.

What Henderson offers NFL

This isn’t to say that Henderson is a bad player and he wouldn’t benefit the Bears. In fact, he would form a strong combo with D’Andre Swift to form a more dynamic duo. Chicago will certainly have their eye on him throughout the draft process.

Henderson spent four years at Ohio State, appearing in 47 games. He ran for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns, eclipsing 1,000 yards in both his freshman and senior season. Furthermore, Henderson had 10+ rushing touchdowns in three of his years with the Buckeyes, winning a national championship with the team in 2024.

During his senior campaign, the running back averaged a Big Ten-leading 7.1 yards per carry. Henderson averaged 6.4 over his entire career. And after watching Swift muster up just 3.8 yards per carry in 2024, Henderson could be the exact player Chicago is looking for.

So when those No. 39 and No. 41 picks come up, and if Henderson is on the board, the former Ohio State runner could take his talents to Chicago. But if the Bears are going running back at No. 10, it seems like it’s Jeanty or bust. Unless Jones-Drew is the one calling the shots.

