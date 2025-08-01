NBA insider reveals Chicago Bulls’ hidden gem

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of notable players on their roster, but one insider believes Ayo Dosunmu doesn’t get the attention he deserves. Nikola Vucevic is known. Josh Giddey is a burgeoning star. Coby White is great, too. Matas Buzelis is shaping into a star as well. Dosunmu often gets overlooked, but that shouldn’t be.

Ayo Dosunmu is Chicago Bulls’ hidden gem

The Chicago Bulls have an interesting concoction of good NBA players and interesting names on their roster. Most of the NBA world knows about Matas Buzelis, Coby White, and Josh Giddey. According to Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale, far too few know about Ayo Dosunmu.

“Dosunmu is more well-known than [other unheralded NBA players] but eons from a household name. Discussions about him have a tendency to gravitate toward what he isn’t—mainly, a true point guard or knockdown shooter. Whatever,” Favale said.

Dosunmu is 6’5″, and at that height, he really “blurs the line” between wing and guard. He probably shouldn’t run the offense more than a few times, but he does finish well and provide good rim pressure for someone who is that height.

“He has also shown glimmers of improved playmaking coming around ball screens and knows how to facilitate when attacking downhill,” Favale continued. “Payton Pritchard and Tyrese Haliburton were the only players last season to match his scoring efficiency (57.1 percent) and assist rate (12.4) on drives while finishing at least as many of them (371).”

Dosunmu is also a two-way player. He has spent a lot of his time with the Bulls defending the opposition’s point of attack, which is where he excels. However, he has also shown plenty of ability to hang with bigger small or even power forwards. He can defend multiple positions and has good offensive skills, too. That’s rare in the NBA.

There was talk that Dosunmu would get traded this offseason because he has just one year left on his contract, and the Bulls are currently kind of directionless. As of now, that isn’t happening, which might be a very wise plan for the Chicago front office.

Chicago Bulls insider expects star guard to remain with team Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE