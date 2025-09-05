ESPN insider isn’t confident in Chicago Bulls ending Josh Giddey standoff

It’s early September now, and Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey, who officially entered free agency on July 6, remains unsigned with no resolution in sight. Training camp begins September 29 for the Bulls. The clock has been ticking, but one insider isn’t sure there’s an end immediately in sight to this painstaking saga.

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls aren’t ending stalemate any time soon

According to one reporter, the Chicago Bulls actually upped their four-year, $80 million offer to Josh Giddey. That initial offer was ignored, and it appears that the 22-year-old guard is not at all happy with the new offer.

Brian Windhorst then said this might’ve been the worst summer ever to be a restricted free agent, which is causing problems for Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes, and others. He also said, “Is Josh Giddey the long-term starter for the Bulls? Do they see him as their starter?”

That is certainly how Giddey was used last year. He started and was a primary ballhandler and scorer on offense. He had the third-highest usage rate among Bulls, second to Coby White and Nikola Vucevic (and Zach LaVine, but he was traded after a half season with Chicago).

Windhorst said, “Starting point guards are making $30 million a year, but the Bulls are not incentivized to give that deal to him.” The lack of competition on the market has helped the Bulls in this regard, but it’s why Giddey has held out so long.

Windhorst also said that Giddey can accept the roughly $12 million qualifying offer and enter free agency next year as an unrestricted player when maybe half the league will have the cap space necessary to sign someone like him.

“That’s his leverage against the Bulls,” he said. “Really, it’s just a matter of trying to stare each other down.” The reporter said it was an unfortunate situation for Giddey, who is trying to get as much leverage and value out of this as possible.

Windhorst also said “with all due respect” that he can’t tell what Chicago’s strategy is, whether or not they really don’t like extra years or the $5 million or so that is currently making up the difference. He can’t make heads or tails of what Chicago is aiming to do, and that doesn’t bode well for Giddey’s prospects, even if Chicago probably does still see Giddey as a part of their future.

Analyst picks the best Chicago Bulls player 3 years from now Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE