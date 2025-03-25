As Ben Johnson prepares to take over at head coach, the Chicago Bears have been diligent in attempting to improve all aspects of their roster. But the Bears aren’t even close to finalizing what they’ll look like completely in offensive line.

Chicago’s early offseason was built around mainly improving in the trenches. The team signed center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett early in the free agent window. And all of those deals came after the Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

However, General Manager Ryan Poles and company still have plenty of moves to make. Even with all the hype, this is still a team that went 5-12 in 2024. As Chicago deciphers what to do next, Adam Jahns of The Athletic analyzed what positions on the roster should be addressed.

“The Bears added five new starters up front this offseason: guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo,” Jahns wrote. “Adding a draft pick or two will also improve the trenches. The depth at linebacker and safety now stands out.”

“Linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Kevin Byard are entering the final years of their contracts, while there is an affordable exit point in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ deal after 2025,” Jahns continued. “Safety Jaquan Brisker has a history of concussions. Addressing both positions in the draft makes sense.”

State of Chicago Bears linebackers

The Bears will have a decision to make after the 2025 season on both Edwards and Edmunds. But at least entering the campaign, both are expected to be defensive leaders for Chicago.

Edwards will be entering his third year with the Bears. So far, he has racked up 284 tackles, 10 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. Now in a contract year, Edwards will have some extra juice to put together a strong performance. Edmunds joined the Bears at the same time Edwards did. Over his two years in Chicago, the linebacker has made 223 tackles, 15 passes defended, and five interceptions. He’ll need to step up before the Bears begin pondering his contract. But Edmunds will have a focal role in Dennis Allen’s defense.

The one question mark remains Noah Sewell. Chicago decided to not tender Jack Sanborn, and then saw him reunite with Matt Eberflus on the Dallas Cowboys. Sewell has appeared in 22 games over his Bears tenure, but he has yet to make a start. The linebacker has made 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. Chicago may be high on him, but they could use another option should Sewell fall short.

As they continue to scour the free agent market, linebacker will arguably be the team’s most immediate need. With four selections inside the top 75 in the 2025 NFL Draft, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them target the position there either.

What about the safeties

As it stands, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker will be Chicago’s starting safeties in 2025. Both have had standout moments and neither necessarily needs to be benched. However, the safety position is certainly one the Bears will need to consider in the near future.

Byard is set to be a free agent after the season, and he is entering his age-32 campaign. He has proven there is still plenty of gas left in the tank, racking up 130 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception in 2024. Furthermore, Byard ranked top 10 in both his pass rush (83, sixth/171 safeties) and run defense (86, eighth/171 safeties) grade from Pro Football Focus. So while the Bears will need to begin thinking about Byard’s future, he’ll be a crucial part of Chicago’s defense in 2025.

Brisker is in a bit stickier situation. He played in just five games during the 2024 season as he battled concussion issues. Moreso than anything else, he’ll just need to prove he can stay on gridiron for a full 17 games. In the five games Brisker did play, the safety racked up 40 tackles, two passes defended and a pick. The safety had 100+ tackles in his first two seasons and nine pass break ups in 2023. Furthermore, he has made an interception in all three of his NFL seasons. All this to say, Brisker is oozing potential, he just needs enough time on the field to prove it.

While safety is not necessarily a pressing need, adding some immediate depth could be in Chicago’s best interest. In the long-term however, the Bears will need to find a Byard replacement, and potentially a Brisker one too if he can’t stay healthy.

