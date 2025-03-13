With the Chicago Bears already investing heavily into their offensive line, the question of what to do in the 2025 NFL Draft has arose. The Bears were widely expected to target offensive line with the No. 10 overall pick.

And they still certainly can, the draft has numerous high level offensive line prospects towards the top. But some believe that the Bears are better off going defense or skill position. They’ve been mocked players like tight end Tyler Warren and running back Ashton Jeanty. The thought being, Chicago has found their foundation, now let’s add them some playmakers.

But not everyone is convinced that’s the right strategy either. Yes, the Bears fixed their offensive line in the short-term, but what about the long-term? Because of that question, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune opines that the team should still be targeting offensive line with their first-round draft pick.

“The Bears are better up front for Caleb Williams and that was essential,” Biggs wrote. “This is one reason to keep the idea of an offensive lineman in mind with a first-round pick. It is difficult to build a sustainable O-line through free agency/trades.”

Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney give Chicago Bears short-term boost

Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney immediately give the Bears a boost on the interior. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion while Jackson is a former Pro Bowl player who has played under Johnson. They were both meticulously chosen and added onto Chicago’s roster.

But Thuney is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. While contract extension talks will come up, he has put them on the back burner for the time being. If he were to leave in free agency, the Bears would need to have a backup plan in place. And a top 10 offensive lineman would certainly do the trick.

Or, the Bears can simply re-sign Thuney, but then that puts Jackson’s status into question. He is under contract through 2027, but Chicago has a decision to make after 2025. The team can release him with no dead cap entering 2026. At that time, the Bears must decide whether to part ways or keep Jackson on their offensive line for the next two seasons.

Another shiny guard would throw a wrench in those plans, but it would also make the Bears a bit deeper. Having options across the line, rather than just two strong veterans, is what Biggs thinks the team needs for long-term success.

Who can the Bears target?

With the No. 10 overall pick, the Bears will have plenty of options when it comes to finding an offensive line. When early NFL Draft buzz started flying, LSU tackle Will Campbell was deemed a perfect fit for Chicago. His draft stock has been a roller coaster, but he’s absolutely a name Bears fans should continue to have in mind.

There’s also Armand Membou, who absolutely dominated at the NFL scouting combine. Standing 6-foot-4, 332-pounds, Membou is a mammoth of a man. But he has agile on his feet enough to go up against the premier pass rusher of the NFL today. He has been a continued riser up draft boards since the combine.

On the flip side, Kelvin Banks Jr has slid down a bit. However, he is still a highly regarded offensive lineman who can play either tackle or guard. He saw playing of playing time at Texas, making his transition to the NFL a bit easier. Having a player who can play numerous positions on the line could be the exact type of lineman the Bears need.

There will be plenty more options than just three. Point is, if the Bears still want to go o-line, the possibilities will essentially be endless in the NFL Draft.

