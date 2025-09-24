Insiders split on key ranked matchup between Illinois and USC

It may be between two teams ranked near the bottom of the top 25, but Illinois-USC is still a big matchup between ranked teams. The Fighting Illini tumbled after a historic loss last week, but they have the chance to get back on track this weekend.

Two insiders disagree on whether or not they will.

One analyst picks Illinois to win, another disagrees

Illinois returns home to host number 21 USC. The Trojans are unbeaten and are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings this week despite being on the road against a team ranked 23rd in the nation. That doesn’t bode well for the Illini getting things going again.

“Illinois isn’t nearly as bad as they looked last week against Indiana. But I still don’t love this matchup for the Illini, given how banged up they are in the secondary,” CBS insider Chris Hummer wrote. “The secondary has been hit hard by injuries, including losing Xavier Scott for the year. None of that bodes well against a USC offense with the third-best passer rating in football.

“That’s just too much to overcome, especially given how inconsistent the Illini have been on offense,” Hummer concluded, predicting a 38-30 victory for the Trojans. On the flip side, Brad Crawford disagrees. He sees a big home win for the Illini in the cards.

“Illinois is not as bad as the 50-point beatdown the Illini took at Indiana. Bret Bielema will have this squad ready to play and more importantly, offer some semblance of resistance unlike what his team showed last time out. Luke Altmyer’s big day helps Illinois jump back in the Big Ten conversation after handing the Trojans their first loss of the season,” Crawford wrote.

He believes it’ll be a 31-27 win for the Illini.

Unfortunately, the odds were right last week. In what seemed to be a pretty even matchup on paper, that leaned to the home Indiana Hoosiers, ended up a total laugher.

This week, the odds suggest that the Illini aren’t the better team and that, despite being at home and ranked very close to USC, this could be a difficult game. It would be hugely disappointing to go from ranked in the top 10 to unranked in two weeks.

Illinois Fighting Illini given silver lining after historic blowout loss Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE