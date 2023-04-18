Cody Bellinger is having one of his best stretches since his MVP season

It’s no secret that Cody Bellinger has struggled since his MVP season in 2019. This offseason, the Chicago Cubs decided to take a chance on Bellinger. It seems to be paying off as of now. Last night, Cody Bellinger recorded the first 5-hit night of his career.

Cody Bellinger struggled in his first series as a Cub and didn’t even record a hit. Even with that slow start, Belli is now hitting .310 to go with 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

Whether or not Bellinger can maintain this impressive play remains to be seen. But what hasn’t been seen in a very long time is Bellinger achieving this level of production.

Cody Bellinger recently went back to Dodger Stadium with the Cubs. While with the Dodgers, Bellinger was a 2x All-Star, Rookie of the Year, MVP, Gold Glover, Silver Slugger, and World Series Champion. Unfortunately, the new pitch clock robbed Bellinger of his well-deserved standing ovation.

Cody Bellinger got a pitch clock violation after getting an ovation in his first game back at Dodger Stadium What are we doing blue pic.twitter.com/Ts9RJDbB3S — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 15, 2023

Aside from this debacle, the former MVP had a memorable series against the Dodgers. Like his teammate, Patrick Wisdom, Bellinger homered off the 2022 ERA leader Julio Urias. He also managed to rob former Cub Jason Heyward of a home run while playing center field.

Cody Bellinger homer in LA! pic.twitter.com/79cHrLiBxn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2023

There are a few things that one could point toward to explain Bellinger’s resurgence. Is it his batting stance, his health, or the new environment? Perhaps the removal of the infield shift? Maybe a little bit of each? There’s no telling. If Cody Bellinger can maintain this level of production, it will definitely help the Cubs remain a force to be reckoned with in the National League.

