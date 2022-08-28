Isaiah Coulter has emerged as a legitimate weapon at wide receiver this preseason. Coulter has stepped up with Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry injured and played his way onto the 53-man roster.

Isaiah Coulter had the best arguably the best preseason of any player on the Bears roster in all three games. Coulter had two catches for 12 yards in his debut against the Chiefs, against Seattle he racked up three catches for 39 yards, and 3 catches for 61 yards in the finale against the Browns. That’s eight catches for 112 yards in three games.

Coulter absolutely maximized his chances with the Bears this preseason. Coulter closes out the Bears’ preseason as the leader in yards and receptions.

He’s an above-average target at 6-2 200-pounds and showed he can go up and get the football at its highest point. Coulter is entering his third year in the league after being drafted in the fifth round by the Houston Texans.

For now, he’s shown enough to make the roster with the Bears, the true question is can he come in and be a weapon for Justin Fields. Until Pringle and Harry can get back healthy Isaiah Coulter is going to have every opportunity to prove that he can stick on the Bears for the long term.

