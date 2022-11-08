The feud between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas continues 30 years later

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons rivalry was among the best in the late 80’s and early 90’s in the NBA. Both teams had star power headlined by Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

Eventually the Bulls got past the Pistons in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals and went on to win six NBA titles in the decade. But the rivalry between the two players continued and it spilled over into the 1992 Olympics and the “Dream Team”.

It’s clear that Jordan didn’t like Thomas and there was a rumor that he was the reason why Isiah wasn’t selected to the team. “The Last Dance” documentary covered all of that a few years back but now, Thomas is firing more shots at Jordan years later.

Here is what Thomas said during the Abhi Dabi NBA games to the Greek NBA rights holder COSMOTE TV via EuroHoops.net:

When I was watching the “last dance”, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good. And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago”.

Yeah, this feud isn’t going away anytime soon, especially with Jordan not wanting to apologize and being how it is. It certainly seems like Michael Jordan is content with how things are right now. And the documentary that released a few years back probably didn’t help with things.

But either way, this could continue to get more and more interesting.

