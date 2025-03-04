Chicago Bears are parting ways with starting linebacker

The Chicago Bears are set to lose another starter from the 2024 defense this offseason. The Bears pulled a surprise in February when they released defensive end DeMarcus Walker, essentially making the defensive end a cap casualty before free agency.

On Tuesday, the Bears made a few big decisions. Chicago used the pick they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Justin Fields on Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jonah Jackson. By the afternoon, they decided on linebacker Jack Sanborn.

The Chicago Bears are set to part ways with an LB

Per ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are choosing not to tender Sanborn, allowing him to go to free agency.

“The Bears are not tendering RFA linebacker Jack Sanborn, per source,” Fowler posted on X. “Their starting Sam linebacker the past two seasons also has seven starts as an MLB, when he had 71 tackles (six for loss) and three QB hurries. He’s now set to hit free agency.”

The #Bears are not tendering RFA linebacker Jack Sanborn, per source. Their starting Sam linebacker the past two seasons also has seven starts as an MLB, when he had 71 tackles (six for loss) and three QB hurries. He’s now set to hit free agency. pic.twitter.com/G88lbFMcJO — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2025

At 24, Sanborn had been with the Bears since they signed him as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin in 2022. He appeared in 48 games and started in 19 for Chicago. The six-foot-two, 234-pound off-the-ball linebacker recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in his three seasons.

Pro Football Focus gave Sanborn a 63.1 overall grade for his play in 2024.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears slammed for trading Justin Fields pick for ‘scout team’ player Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE