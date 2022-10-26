Jacksonville Jaguars work out former Bears linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out a former Bears linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be looking for help on defense for their practice squad. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, Jaguars looked at two defensive players this week in a workout. One player, former Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, was brought in to compete for a practice squad position.

NFL workouts and visits pic.twitter.com/wOGsljOLg2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2022

Attaochu played for the Bears in five games last season before sustaining an injury. He registered two total tackles and a hit quarterback once. Attaochu sustained a torn pec that would sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season. He was released by the Bears this June, a week after saying he was excited to play in the new scheme. Attaochu has since had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in one game for the Ravens and recorded two tackles. Attaochu could bring game experience to the struggling Jaguars’ defense if he makes the team.

