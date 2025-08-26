Chicago Bears make surprise move at wide receiver

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears parted with 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Scott in a move that helped the team keep the biggest surprise of training camp.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears kept undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker on the 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears keep a promising WR

UDFA WR Jahdae Walker made the initial 53-man roster in Chicago — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 26, 2025

Walker gained a lot of fans on Friday night when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Tyson Bagent during the Bears’ 29-27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texas A&M Aggies product recorded eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.

Walker played two years at Grand Valley State before transferring to Texas A&M. He recorded 64 receptions for 935 yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons with the Aggies.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle praised Walker for his work during the preseason.

‘There are certain guys that walk outside for practice and it’s like a kid going to recess,” Doyle said “They can’t freaking wait to get rolling and Jahdae is that way… Jahdae loves football. He showed up in that last drive (at KC) and the play he made on our sideline was one of the better catches that I’ve seen.

“He’s just a guy that has worked every day. He embodies the kind of love that you want for football on our team.”

Walker’s hard work paid off as the Bears are keeping him on the team.

Walker is joining a stacked receiver room with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Luther Burden III on the 53-man roster

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears change struggling 2024 draft pick’s position Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE