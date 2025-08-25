Chicago Bears trending toward making surprise move at receiver

The Chicago Bears have until Tuesday afternoon to release their initial 53-man roster, and one wide receiver is giving the coaching staff an awful lot to think about before the deadline.

During his press conference on Monday afternoon at Halas Hall, Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle suggested that undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker was trending toward making the 53-man roster cut on Tuesday.

‘There are certain guys that walk outside for practice and it’s like a kid going to recess,” Doyle said via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “They can’t freaking wait to get rolling and Jahdae is that way… Jahdae loves football. He showed up in that last drive (at KC) and the play he made on our sideline was one of the better catches that I’ve seen.

“He’s just a guy that has worked every day. He embodies the kind of love that you want for football on our team.”

Jahdae Walker has impressed the Chicago Bears coaching staff

Walker caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Tyson Bagent during the Bears’ 29-27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. The Texas A&M product recorded eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.

Walker played two years at Grand Valley State before transferring to Texas A&M. He recorded 64 receptions for 935 yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons in College Station, Texas.

Walker is one of the feel-good stories for the Bears during training camp. He faced an uphill battle to join a receiver corps that has made strong additions in recent years. Fellow receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Luther Burden III are locks to make the 53-man roster.

