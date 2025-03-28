Chicago Cubs fans are so over Jameson Taillon after giving up 6 runs to Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs appeared to gain some momentum on Thursday night when they won their first game of the regular season in a 10-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game was the “domestic” opener for the Cubs, who opened the regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome last week.

Chicago lost both of their games against the Dodgers in Japan. The Cubs were outscored 10-4 in their series against the defending World Series champs.

A rough night for Jameson Taillon

On Friday night, Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon struggled with his assignment against the Diamondbacks. He gave up nine hits, two home runs, and six earned runs in his 4.1 innings pitched as Chicago lost 8-1 in front of 37,449 fans at Chase Field.

Taillon didn’t get much run support, as the Cubs scored just one run (in the second inning) in the contest.

Chicago Cubs fans are upset with Taillon

Taillon signed a four-year deal with the Cubs worth $68 million in December of 2022. In his first two seasons in Chicago, Taillon had an ERA of 4.03. He had an ERA of 12.46 on Friday night.

Many Cubs fans took to social media to vent on Taillon’s performance against the Diamondbacks. Many think Chicago made a mistake by not trading him last season.

“The Cubs (like the Bears) will experiment with a bad example of exactly what they need most in talent— until they beat IT and their fan base senseless. Jameson Taillon is NOT a good example of what these Chicago Cubs need to succeed. It was obvious last year.. and still is,” wrote a fan.

“I am once again asking why tf did we NOT trade away Taillon at the TDL last year. This dude is always mid and puts the game out of reach for us by the 3rd/4th inning. We could’ve gotten something very good for him and he was arguably one of the best pitchers available last year,” suggested another.

“Will never understand why the Cubs didn’t trade Jameson Taillon at the deadline when they had the chance,” posted a fan.

“Jameson Taillon has been lucky in this game and he has given up 5 runs in 4 innings that’s how bad he is. Can’t believe we had a chance to trade him and we didn’t pull the trigger. He is a bum,” wrote another.

“I know the DBacks lineup is legit, but Jameson Taillon being the Cubs #3 all year just isn’t gonna cut it. Dude is so uninspiring. He’ll eat some innings, but given that the intention is (apparently) to win the division, this rotation is gonna need to be picked up a lot,” argued a poster.

“Sure, I’m a pessimist when it comes to sports 90% off the time, but like…. Taillon is your no. 2? Where on earth do you really think that kind of rotation will take you,” asked another.

