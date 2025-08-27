Trending
Cubs

Chicago Cubs lose a starting pitcher due to groin injury

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Aug 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Chicago Cubs helmet rests on the dugout during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Aug 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Chicago Cubs helmet rests on the dugout during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have bad news for their starting rotation as they continue to fight for a position in the postseason. One day after Matthew Boyd had his second consecutive frustrating outing in a row, Chicago revealed another starting pitcher was going on the 15-day injured list.

Per Taylor McGregor with the MLB Network, the Cubs placed Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL for a left groin injury. Chicago is recalling right-handed pitcher Javier Assad to start against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

“Cubs place Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL with a left groin injury,” McGregor posted on X. “Javier Assad has been recalled. He will start Saturday in Colorado.”

The Chicago Cubs are losing a key starting pitcher

Chicago Cubs Jameson Taillon
 Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

 

Taillon last pitched for Chicago on Sunday when he gave up one run in 5.0 innings pitched in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He had a strong outing last week in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers when he gave up one run in 6.0 innings pitched.

Taillon has a 9-6 record on the season with an ERA of 4.15 and 81 strikeouts this season. The Cubs need to make sure not to push Taillon too hard in the regular season so he can be fresh for the postseason.

Assad has made three starts this season. He has a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and nine strikeouts. Assad last pitched in the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Angels, giving up one run in 6.0 innings pitched.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad (72) throws a pitch
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Aug 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad (72) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

