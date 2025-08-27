Chicago Cubs lose a starting pitcher due to groin injury

The Chicago Cubs have bad news for their starting rotation as they continue to fight for a position in the postseason. One day after Matthew Boyd had his second consecutive frustrating outing in a row, Chicago revealed another starting pitcher was going on the 15-day injured list.

Per Taylor McGregor with the MLB Network, the Cubs placed Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL for a left groin injury. Chicago is recalling right-handed pitcher Javier Assad to start against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

“Cubs place Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL with a left groin injury,” McGregor posted on X. “Javier Assad has been recalled. He will start Saturday in Colorado.”

The Chicago Cubs are losing a key starting pitcher

Taillon last pitched for Chicago on Sunday when he gave up one run in 5.0 innings pitched in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He had a strong outing last week in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers when he gave up one run in 6.0 innings pitched.

Taillon has a 9-6 record on the season with an ERA of 4.15 and 81 strikeouts this season. The Cubs need to make sure not to push Taillon too hard in the regular season so he can be fresh for the postseason.

Assad has made three starts this season. He has a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and nine strikeouts. Assad last pitched in the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Angels, giving up one run in 6.0 innings pitched.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs: There is still a chance Michael Soroka can make a significant impact Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE