Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker issues statement after former teammate died in tragic crash

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was saddened after news surfaced that his former Penn State teammate died in a car crash Friday night. Former Penn State cornerback A.J. Lytton was one of three high school teammates who died in a crash in Maryland.

Jaquan Brisker’s former teammate died in a car crash

According to a report by ESPN, Lytton was a passenger in the crash that took the life of Minnesota Vikings 2024 fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and former Maryland football player Isaiah Hazel:

Police said Hazel was driving a Dodge Charger with Jackson in the passenger seat when their car was struck by an Infiniti Q50 attempting to change lanes at a high speed. The Charger left the road and struck multiple tree stumps. According to police, Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was transported to a hospital before being pronounced dead by hospital personnel. Neither the driver of the Infiniti Q50 nor her two passengers or the driver of the third vehicle was injured. Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, police said, adding that charges are pending.

Brisker and Lytton were teammates in the Penn State secondary during the 2021 season. In his social media interactions on X, Brisker appeared upset following the news of Lytton’s death.

Brisker responded to the news of A.J. Lytton’s death

“I can’t believe it [three heartbreak emojis],” Brisker wrote.

Brisker reposted @brevmanbane’s message that alludes to the Maryland State Police report that alcohol might have played a role in the crash:

“Pardon if my interpretation of this is incorrect, but this reads that Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony all got their lives senselessly taken by the selfish actions of another, whom walked away unscathed. This world is completely unfair.”

It’s unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash. Police often include that detail in their report until it has been ruled out.

The Chicago Bears released a statement on the tragedy

The Bears released a statement on the crash Saturday afternoon:

Sharing our deepest condolences and prayers with the family, friends and teammates of Khyree Jackson and all involved in this tragedy.

