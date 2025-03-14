With so much down time during the NFL offseason, trash talk is bound to be spread from player to player. In the most recent instance, CeeDee Lamb took a seemingly out of nowhere shot at the Chicago Bears.

He called them “buns,” last season while discussing the team’s free agency moves. While the NFL world has been giving the Bears their flowers, Lamb was quick to pump the brakes. He understands that offseason narratives are one thing, but actually performing on the gridiron is another.

Still, Jaquan Brisker wasn’t about to take any disrespect levied towards his Bears. After seeing Lamb’s comments, Brisker took to X, formerly Twitter to let the wide receiver know how he feels.

“Don’t we play the Cowboys? Lol say less,” Brisker wrote.

Don’t we play the Cowboys ? Lol say less — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 13, 2025

Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys face off

The Chicago Bears are expected to play the Cowboys in 2025. While the week isn’t set in stone, the game will take place at Soldier Field. Brisker seems to already have that matchup circled in highlighter.

Both sides have faced off 28 times in league history, with the Cowboys holding a slight 16-12 advantage. The last time they met was in 2022, when Dallas came away with a 49-29 drubbing. But plenty of things have changed for both franchises since that fateful matchup.

The Bears and Cowboys will both be entering 2025 with a brand new head coach. Johnson is expected to bring his offensive creativity to Chicago while Brian Schottenheimer gives Dallas a bit of continuance. Overall, how each franchise plays their brand of football is set to get a face lift entering the new season.

How that looks on the field is yet to be seen. Both teams are hoping their changes at head coach leads to brighter days. When they finally match up on the field, each side will have an opportunity to prove how much they’ve grown.

What Jaquan Brisker must bring to the table

Brisker was a rookie the last time the Bears and Cowboys faced off. That season, the safety made 104 tackles, four sacks, two passes defended and an interception. He followed that up with a sophomore campaign that saw him rack up 105 tackles, a sack, nine passes defended and a pick.

Unfortunately for Brisker, his 2024 campaign was cut to just five games as he battled through concussion symptoms. Before going down, the safety put up 40 tackles, a sack, two passes defended and an interception. His overall 65.3 grade from Pro Football Focus didn’t turn many heads, as he ranked 72/170 safeties. However, his 70.3 pass rush grade was much better, ranking 20/170 safeties.

The Bears will be counting on him to continue bringing the thump in the run game. Chicago finished 2024 ranked 25th overall against the run, allowing 102 yards per game. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was brought in as the primary remedy to that issue. But Brisker will be another key piece in stopping the run.

Furthermore, the safety is only 25-years-old, and yet he’s entering the crucial time with the Chicago Bears. When healthy, he has looked like a potential building block for Chicago. But Brisker must now prove himself to Dennis Allen and fit the Bears new defensive scheme.

Brisker is brimming with confidence and holds no doubts he’ll have a big 2025. He can’t wait to show Lamb of all people just how good the Bears are.

New Chicago Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo explains why GM must add another pass rusher Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE