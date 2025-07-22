Jaquan Brisker reveals Chicago Bears’ ‘dynasty’ goals before training camp

Having not been to the playoffs since 2020 and not having won a postseason game since 2010, the Chicago Bears haven’t been consider a dynasty in recent history. Even for any past success, the Bears only have one Super Bowl title to their name. But as safety Jaquan Brisker prepares to make his injury return, he knows winds of change are blowing into the Windy City.

With the Bears hiring Ben Johnson, Chicago has re-defined their organization. Paired with former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, the franchise has put their trust into the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. The NFL world at large believes it’s a match made in heaven, which the Bears once again being considered offseason champions.

Brisker knows that Chicago won’t simply be handed success, even with Johnson. But the way the head coach talks about the organization has the safety deeply excited for the Bears’ future, via Cassie Carlson of Fox 32.

“It’s going to be hard, that we’re going to work, but this is a new Bears era, which I love,” Brisker said. “He told us in the meeting room, ‘I want to build dynasties.’ That’s the first coach in years that had said that and the energy he said it. I was right on board. I feel great, that dynasty word gave me chills.”

More than just talk, Brisker has already seen changes actively taking place. When he walked into the weight room during OTAs, it was an entirely different vibe. The Bears are all on the same page and prepared to prove they’re ready to compete.

“I walked into the weight room during OTAs, the linemen were getting after it,” Brisker said. “You can hear the weights just smashing. Everybody getting to work. That hasn’t happened since I’ve been with the Bears. When you walk in that’s what you want to hear. You want to hear the linemen get to it. You hear the coaches get activated, things like that.”

“That was different, and the offseason energy is hard work,” he concluded. “We’re just going to keep working, we’re not going to talk. Put the work in and let it speak for itself.”

Ben Johnson, dynasty builder

It is going to take quite the effort to take the Bears from worst-to-first in the first year of Johnson’s tenure. Alongside any issues inside their own franchise, Chicago must compete in the daunted NFC North. Still, Johnson is at least looking to build the footprint of a dynasty.

He helped the Detroit Lions become one of the most explosive teams in the league during his time as offensive coordinator. During the 2024 season, the Lions finished second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Johnson won’t just match what he did in Detroit one-for-one. But with the Bears finishing second-to-last in total offense, averaging 181.5 YPG, it’s easy to see how Johnson’s arrival will create immediate offensive improvement.

It’ll all come down to Williams though. The team has gone out and massively upgraded his offensive line while giving him even more tantalizing pass catchers to go through. There are no more excuses as the quarterback is in a strong position to succeed. If he reaches his No. 1 pick potential, Chicago’s offense would get scary in a heartbeat.

For now, Johnson and the Bears are focused on training camp and preparing for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. But if his plan all comes together, Johnson would be a Chicago legend forever.

Chicago Bears getting Jaquan Brisker back

While Johnson has everyone focusing on the offense, Chicago must see major defensive improvement as well. They finished the 2024 campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 YPG. But after playing in just five games due to a concussion, the Bears will finally see Brisker make his return to the field.

Despite his limited action, the safety still mustered up 40 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. His 70.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 20/171 safeties. Still, entering his contract year, this will be a make-or-break season for Brisker.

He has shined when on the field. Over his 35 games total, Brisker has made 249 tackles, 13 pass break ups, six sacks and three picks. Only 26-years-old, the Bears are hoping he can be a staple in their secondary for a foreseeable future. But an extension will only come if he stays healthy and productive on the field.

If that were to happen though, then the Bears would have a stout safety combination in Brisker and Kevin Byard. With Johnson looking for playmakers all over the field, Brisker is looking to prove he can be one consistently.

