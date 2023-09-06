Chicago Bears reveal clarity on Jaquan Brisker’s status for Green Bay Packers game

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus offered some clarity Wednesday on the status of Jaquan Brisker ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Brisker was thought to be trending toward playing in the game earlier this week. However, Brisker was questionable after missing nearly a month of practice due to an undisclosed injury.

We should know more about the nature of Brisker’s and a few other Bears’ injuries this afternoon when the first injury report is released. Eberflus goes out of his way to keep injury knowledge a secret from the press during training camp.

The Chicago Bears expect Jaquan Brisker to practice this week

But he offered a major clue about whether Brisker could play Sunday.

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Eberflus said he expects everyone available to practice Wednesday. The implication is that Brisker will practice and be able to play in Sunday’s game.

In an important boost for the special teams, linebacker Dylan Cole should also be back to practice Wednesday.

Matt Eberflus said he expects #Bears to have everyone available at practice today. That sounds like good news for S Jaquan Brisker & LB Dylan Cole. Both have been sidelined about a month. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 6, 2023

The Bears expect Brisker to be even better in 2023 than in his rookie season. On Sunday, he’ll have an important first test against an inexperienced pass-catching group against the Packers.

