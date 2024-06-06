Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker offers blunt assessment of where the offense is at

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker offered his honest opinion about the offense at his press conference on Thursday, following the end of mandatory minicamp for veterans. Now in his third year with the defense, Brisker has been part of a unit that gave Caleb Williams and the offense fits over the last month.

The Chicago Bears offense is showing potential

The Bears offense has looked more impressive during recent 7-on-7 drills, but Williams and the offense have yet to show they can handle their own when the defense gets a pass rush. In fairness to Williams’ side of the ball, the offense is learning a new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Jaquan Brisker sees talent everywhere on offense

A reporter asked Brisker if he feels it’s “iron sharpening iron” between the first-team offense and defense.

“Yes. Yes, I do. There’s talent everywhere, from the receivers to the tight ends to the running backs,” Brisker said. “You can see it out there, from the 1s to the 2s to the 3s. We’re competing, we’re talking a lot of smack to each other and things like that. There’s competition out there. Now that everybody is here, iron is going to sharpen iron every single day, as you’ve seen out there today.”

The talent is there, hopefully, the results will come soon

The results don’t seem that way. If anything, it looks like iron poking through aluminum. (On both sides, as Williams’ best throws have mostly come against a secondary that doesn’t have its starters in.)

It’s encouraging that Brisker sees actual competition from the offense. He knows the Bears have talent on the offensive side of the ball. Once the offense becomes familiar with the scheme and Williams to the league’s speed, it could give Brisker’s defense a run for its money.

And the Bears defense isn’t too shabby.

