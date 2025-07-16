Jaquan Brisker slams Green Bay Packers lineman after Chicago Bears call out

As Caleb Williams prepares for his second season with the Chicago Bears, the franchise’s bitter rivalry against the Green Bay Packers has reignited to its fullest. Gas was only thrown on the fire after Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker’s latest comments. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker didn’t take too kindly to that.

Walker said that the Bears, “got lucky,” in their Week 17 win. Furthermore, he put Williams on red alert, saying that the Packers won’t soon forget what the quarterback said. While all matchups between both sides are testy, emotions are running hot in the NFC North before an official 2025 snap is even played.

Brisker became the latest to jump on the dog pile. After seeing Walker’s comments, Brisker barked back, clowning Walker in his own way.

“Awwwww, it’ll be okay,” Brisker wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I have a nice Bear for yall, so yall can sleep tight at night ! It’s a gift from me.”

Awwwww 🤣🤣 it’ll be okay.. I have a nice Bear for yall, so yall can sleep tight at night ! It’s a gift from me https://t.co/FoorAQPiGY — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) July 15, 2025

Jaquan Brisker heats up Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry

While the Bears may hold the last laugh, the Packers have owned the heated rivalry. Heading into that Week 17 battle, Green Bay had won their previous 11 matchups. Furthermore, the Packers own an overall 108-96-6 series advantage over the Bears.

In their most recent game, Green Bay had already secured their spot in the playoffs, choosing to bench many of their starters midgame. It was the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Packers qualified for the postseason.

On the flip side, the Bears haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020. Even worse, they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. So while Brisker can talk the talk, Chicago as a whole needs to prove their turnaround is legit this time.

Still, things will be plenty different when the Bears and Packers faceoff in 2025. With Ben Johnson stepping in as head coach, Chicago should be much more explosive on offense. Furthermore, the return of Brisker couple with defensive additions such as Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett should make it much tougher on Jordan Love and company. At the same time though, Green Bay’s roster is set up for playoff success, and they aren’t trying to give up their spot anytime soon.

The Packers will have an opportunity to throw the first punch in Week 14 when they travel to Soldier Field. Then, Williams will look to keep his undefeated Lambeau streak alive in Week 16. Both matchups could come with some major playoff implications and will undoubtedly feature plenty of rising emotions.

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher makes controversial comment on Aaron Rodgers Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE